Many Estonian homes still lack high-speed internet, turn to alternatives

Despite Estonia's signature digital drive, nearly 120,000 households still lack high-speed fiber internet, pushing many to rely on wireless or satellite connectivity.

Even after tens of millions of euros invested in fiber networks, in reality, access remains unequal, especially in rural areas. Some households paid years ago for connections that never materialized.

In Põlva County, Teet Kalmus said he paid €300 for fiber but is still waiting. By now, he's lost hope it will ever actually arrive.

Permits across multiple properties can stall projects, he said, and cost-sharing often breaks down.

"When it's just talk, everyone's interested," Kalmus said. "But when it finally comes down to business, many often aren't willing to shell out for it, and once someone drops out, the project falls through."

To work from home, Kalmus installed a fixed wireless link. With the help of an antenna and transmitter, it delivers stable, symmetrical speeds, 100 megabits per second (Mbps) in his case, but requires a clear line of sight, limiting its use.

In Võru County, Jaano Kalder also missed out on fiber and relies on mobile data for his internet needs.

"We've tried different providers, but coverage here is poor," he said. Elisa has worked best so far, though speeds vary. He isn't the most demanding, however.

"If the TV works and we can send emails, that's good enough," Kalder admitted.

Elsewhere, unstable service has pushed users toward satellite. Siim Kalder switched to Starlink after earlier options proved unreliable.

"With Telia, we had really limited speeds, maybe 5 Mbps," he said. "Elisa was better, but the thing with Elisa was that despite decent [internet] speeds, it relied on the mast in Värksa."

That meant that anytime there was a bigger event in Värska or nearby Treski, the network got overloaded and Kalder would have no internet again.

Starlink amping up competition

After nearly three months, Starlink has delivered more consistent performance.

"It's not much more expensive than those other services," he said. If you're paying about the same whether speeds are 450 Mbps or 20, he added, the choice is obvious.

Kalmus said satellite internet has improved quickly, with more satellites boosting performance. He has seen more people switch and believes it is helping keep mobile internet prices in check.

"Outside the city, you don't exactly have many options," he said, adding that he sees competition from Starlink as a good thing.

Fiber rollout continues, meanwhile, and for some, the wait is over.

Following years of uncertainty, fellow Põlva County resident Indrek Maripuu got connected about a month ago. The cost remains under €30 a month.

Before, there were times they'd have to get in the car and drive somewhere to get a signal just to handle urgent business.

"At one point, a new opportunity came up," Maripuu. "We seized the chance, and this time it actually came to fruition."

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