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Starlink launches campaign to take Estonian market by storm

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Starlink.
Starlink. Source: SCANPIX/ZUMApress.com
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Starlink has launched a discount campaign as it moves to capture the Estonian market. According to Telia, however, this will not lead to a drop in data service prices.

Lively debate about how good Starlink's satellite internet really is and whether it is worth switching from an existing provider is ongoing among tech enthusiasts and the elderly alike. Starlink is currently offering a discounted rate of €10 per month for three months, after which the monthly fee rises to €29.

"It may seem a bit odd that instead of laying cable, you need to send 7,000 satellites into orbit around the world. Our experience with Starlink has been very good — it works very well and, most importantly, it works reliably. Of course, with Starlink you have to take into account that it requires a clear line of sight to the sky, preferably facing slightly south. It's not suitable in forested conditions, but it truly enables internet access in places where no one else offers it," said Television.ee livestream engineer Rando Mere.

In urban conditions, Mere said it is more practical to use cable internet, as it is cheaper in the long run and more reliable, since it is not affected by weather conditions. Over four years of use, Starlink's pricing has changed multiple times, with monthly fees ranging from €49 to €100.

"Satellite internet in general, including Starlink and other providers, solves the problem that there are regions in the world where building a mobile network connection, especially a stable internet connection, is either impossible, expensive, unprofitable or simply not feasible due to geographical factors. In Estonia, there are indeed very few such places," said Mailiis Ploomann, head of private customer services at ISP Elisa.

Both Elisa and Telia estimate that 5G coverage in Estonia stands at 97 percent. According to Telia, Starlink's aggressive market entry will not drive down data service prices.

"Our pricing policy depends on input costs rather than competitors' promotional offers. I would also recommend reviewing the terms carefully to ensure there are no hidden commitments or other conditions that may need to be considered later if the service does not suit you," said Telia's chief technology officer Janno Kriiska.

Although the state has already spent tens of millions on installing fiber-optic cables to reach individual rural homes and plans to distribute several tens of millions more for this purpose in the near future, there are no plans to begin using Starlink or other satellite communication providers.

"Fiber-optic connections enable gigabit speeds, which is a European Union objective for all member states. By 2030, we must become a gigabit society and fiber offers virtually unlimited speed. Satellite solutions today are very good, but they still cannot replace cable," said Tõnu Grünberg, deputy secretary general at the Ministry of Justice and Digital Affairs.

According to Grünberg, the state will continue expanding fiber-optic infrastructure.

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