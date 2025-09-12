Elron to add satellite communications to Tartu-Riga train

Elron has launched a tender to equip six trains serving the Tartu-Riga line with satellite communication devices, to be installed late this year or early next.

Elron has announced a tender to purchase satellite Wi-Fi data connection equipment to ensure internet access on trains in areas where mobile data coverage is lacking or where mobile networks do not have sufficient capacity.

The procurement will immediately cover six satellite terminals. Elron also has the option to purchase data services for the terminals under the same tender.

Elron's head of communications, Kristo Mäe, told ERR that the initial plan is to install the equipment on six trains serving the Tartu-Riga route. The tender also includes an option to outfit an additional 14 trains if necessary and feasible, he added.

"If, based on the bids, we can afford additional volume, we would install the equipment on all Elron diesel trains operating long-distance routes. That would allow us to provide data service along stretches of track where mobile coverage is poor or unreliable due to a lack of cell towers. A few years ago, we mapped the issue and found that 25 towers are still missing along railway lines to ensure stable coverage," Mäe said.

The Tartu-Riga route is the first priority because mobile data service is especially weak on parts of the Valga-Riga railway.

"This is necessary not only for the ticketing system to function but also to improve the passenger Wi-Fi experience. Ideally, all long-distance diesel trains operating in areas with weaker 5G coverage would be equipped with satellite connectivity," Mäe said.

According to Elron, at least three companies in Estonia sell equipment from Starlink, the satellite internet provider. One drawback of satellite service is its weather-dependent reliability.

"We have tested Starlink devices on our trains and they worked. Of course, there are some weather-related challenges with satellite connections. At the same time, the 5G mobile-based system will remain in use. Together, the two should provide a better solution than before," Mäe said.

Elron expects to install the equipment on trains late this year or early next year. The data service contract will initially be for two years.

The cost to Elron will be determined during the procurement process, Mäe said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!