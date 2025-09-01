X!

Regional affairs minister seeks additional €54 million for public transport

News
An elron train at Tartu Station.
An elron train at Tartu Station. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture has submitted an additional request of €54 million from the state budget to cover public transport costs next year.

The ministry wants the funding to come from the budget rather than the state reserves as usual.

However, the Riigikogu Finance Committee and National Audit Office say the money should come from the budget.

Minister of Regional Affairs and Agriculture Hendrik Johannes Terras (Eesti 200) said paying money out of the reserve fund is not sustainable. When signing contracts with operators, there is no certainty that the state will be able to meet its obligations.

Additional funds are needed every year to cover annual rising costs, such as infrastructure fees, increases in taxes and charges, and changes in the consumer price index and fuel prices. The ministry has no way to keep these under control.

For example, during the years 2021–2024, when the public transport subsidy was frozen in the state budget, the consumer price index rose by 41 percent, fuel prices by 27 percent, and state-owned companies' infrastructure fees by about 30 percent, Terras noted.

Hendrik Terras. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

Rail transport needs an extra €9 million

€120 million has been allocated for public transport subsidies in 2026, but the ministry calculates €54 million will be needed.

Additional top-ups – between €65 and €77 million each year – will be required in the following years.

In 2026, €9 million is needed for the electrification of the Tallinn-Tartu railway, the new Tartu-Riga rail connection, and additional train services.

The projected cost of rising infrastructure fees and indexing in 2026 amounts to €6.7 million.

The issue was discussed at a government cabinet meeting in February, and it was agreed to discuss it as part of the 2026–2029 state budget. 

The public transport subsidy covers domestic bus, rail, air, and ferry connections. Public transport is used by 33 million passengers annually.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:15

Residents of Tartu's Supilinn district concerned about water drainage

16:37

Gallery: September 1 at Tallinn's newest school

15:59

Technical fault puts EstLink 1 out of action until end of September Updated

15:27

Entry barred to Viljandi County potential ASF pigs burial zone

14:52

Neste scraps fuel discount cards and lowers prices at gas stations

14:16

Big turnout for Estonia's 'largest motorsport museum in the world' last day

13:58

Regional affairs minister seeks additional €54 million for public transport

12:44

Station Narva music and culture festival brings Estonian Voices to border town Updated

12:32

Estonia faces tough EuroBasket 2025 match with Turkey on Monday

11:47

US health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. pulls out of Tallinn anti-vax event

be prepared!

Most Read articles

31.08

Latvian entry rules change for third country nationals from September 1

31.08

Estonia mulls boosting eastern border defenses by restoring bogs, peatlands

21.10

Rare 'rat king' taken to University of Tartu Natural History Museum

30.08

Tick-borne Lyme disease on the rise in Estonia

30.08

Von der Leyen: Russia risks Estonia long warned us about have materialized

09:07

Revised data: Estonia's average monthly wage for Q2 2025 is €2,126

15:59

Technical fault puts EstLink 1 out of action until end of September Updated

11:47

US health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. pulls out of Tallinn anti-vax event

31.08

Tallinn's public transport switches to winter timetable from September

30.08

Estonia extradites citizen to US on Russia strategic supply charges

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo