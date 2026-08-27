Farmers to recieve €26.4 million to offset rising prices and bad weather

Agricultural producers will recieve an additional €26.4 million next year to help alleviate the rise in prices following the Middle East crisis and losses resulting from adverse weather conditions.

The amendments to Estonia's strategic plan for the European Union's Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), approved by the government on Thursday, will increase next year's direct payments budget by the maximum possible amount, a statement said.

"The additional funds come from the European Union's long-term budget and their use does not require additional funding from the state budget," Minister of Regional Affairs and Agriculture Hendrik Johannes Terras (Eesti 200) was quoted as saying.

The money will reach producers mainly in December next year, helping to improve companies' financial position and cover sharply increased operating costs.

The distribution of the funding was agreed following proposals from the Chamber of Agriculture and Commerce, the Central Union of Farmers and organic farming organisations.

Cow and sheep and goat farmers, as well as cultivators of fruit and vegetables, berries, cereals, pulses, and seed potatoes will all recieve extra support.

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