Estonia to buy up to five regional trains for Rail Baltica

Estonia plans to purchase up to five new passenger trains to run primarily between Rail Baltica's local stops. The total cost of the trains is expected to range between €60 million and €75 million, excluding value-added tax.

On Thursday, the government received an update from Minister of Infrastructure Kuldar Leis (Reform) on plans to purchase Rail Baltica's local trains along with the equipment needed for their maintenance and repair.

"The main goal of Rail Baltica is to establish a fast and modern connection from Tallinn to Warsaw and beyond, but the project's regional dimension is equally important. Local trains will allow people to travel quickly and comfortably between their daily destinations, bringing jobs and services in major centers closer to people's homes," Leis said.

Each new train must accommodate up to 200 passengers and be capable of speeds of up to 200 kilometers per hour. They will feature business class, restrooms, internet access, comfortable seating, bicycle spaces and the option to provide catering.

Although designed mainly for domestic routes, the trains will also be technically capable of longer trips, including to Riga. There will be 12 local stops between Tallinn and Häädemeeste.

The estimated cost for five trains ranges between €60 million and €75 million, excluding value-added tax. Maintenance equipment for the depot will also be procured.

Elron is expected to announce the tender this fall. The goal is for the first passenger train to arrive in Estonia in the second half of 2029, giving time for testing and obtaining the necessary permits before entering service.

All trains are expected to arrive in Estonia in the first half of 2030.

