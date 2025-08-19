Estonian Railways says lack of money, trains and drivers reason for Elron's schedule

Elron will not increase the frequency of passenger train services this fall, despite earlier promises. The company cites delayed infrastructure work as the reason. However, Estonian Railways says that explanation is completely untrue and that in reality Elron is simply lacking money, trains and locomotive drivers.

At the end of last year, Elron promised to increase the frequency of passenger train services starting in September on the Tartu, Narva, Viljandi, Rapla and Aegviidu routes. That step, however, has now been pushed back at least until next summer, as the infrastructure work to Tartu is not finished and the new Škoda trains cannot yet be put into service.

"We cannot increase capacity on other routes until we have brought the new electric trains into use and freed up the diesel trains that currently operate between Tallinn and Tartu. Our plan was to expand service to the southwest with those freed-up trains, so the two are interconnected," Elron CEO Lauri Betlem said.

The Škoda trains have already arrived in Estonia but do not yet have final operating permits. Elron also blames incomplete infrastructure, which prevents the manufacturer from testing the trains.

Infrastructure owner Estonian Railways, however, said Elron has been consistently informed about the yearlong delays and that efforts have been made to allow testing. The line to Tartu should be ready in the first quarter of next year, while the Jõgeva section will be completed this year and the stretch to Tapa as early as September.

"But even as far as Tapa, they did not increase service. They told us they have no money and no trains. The reason they cannot run further this year is not because we haven't finished something, but because they have no money, no trains and no locomotive drivers," said Estonian Railways CEO Kaido Zimmermann.

According to Elron, the situation on the railway has led to a decline in passenger numbers and ticket revenue. In addition, government subsidies have not increased enough to cover the gap and the company's costs are simply rising faster than its income. To keep locomotive drivers and maintain departures, Elron says it would need around half a million euros in extra funding this year alone. That figure is likely to grow in the future.

"It's difficult to name a single figure, but what matters most to us is that funding be stable in the long term, so we know what we can count on for at least the next two years. Ideally, the minimum should be five years of predictability, since, for example, training locomotive drivers takes a year," Betlem said.

Regional Minister Hendrik Johannes Terras (Eesti 200) plans to discuss Elron's financial situation with the government this week. He has previously hinted that Elron could lease some of its older diesel trains to Latvia. Elron confirmed that Latvia is interested and that discussions have taken place with local partners, but no firm agreement has yet been reached. Talks have generally focused on a Tartu–Riga train that could serve Latvian lines during idle time.

