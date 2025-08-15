Elron will not increase frequency of passenger trains this fall

Train operator Elron will not be increasing the frequency of its trains to Tartu, Narva, Viljandi, Rapla, and Aegviidu from September due to ongoing infrastructure work.

Last December, Elron announced that more frequent train schedules were expected on the Tartu, Narva, Viljandi, Rapla, and Aegviidu routes by the fall of 2025.

However, according to Elron board chair Lauri Betlem, the plans have been significantly affected by delays to the completion of infrastructure work.

Betlem said that the new trains were originally expected to be on the line by the end of 2024, but their future still remains unclear.

"The new trains will probably be on the line next summer," he explained.

According to Betlem, the receipt of the new trains is also being delayed as the manufacturer cannot test them due to inadequate infrastructure. At present, it is also wiser not to issue final operating permits, as this would entail additional costs.

Infrastructure work has also led to a shortage of train drivers

Betlem explained that as train drivers have not received pay rises due to cutbacks and their work has become more intense, it is understandable that a certain amount of frustration has arisen.

According to Betlem, the main reasons for Elron's decline in revenue are insufficient increases in subsidies along with the situation affecting the railway for a second consecutive year. This means good services between Tallinn and Tartu and Tallinn and Narva, cannot be provided and has ultimately led to fewer passengers and lower ticket revenue.

Betlem sees increasing both salaries and training for drivers as a quick solution to improve motivation. He added that the ministry has been approached for additional funding, and it would also like to find a solution.

In Betlem's view, the situation is expected to stabilize once the 2 hour 10 minute travel time for trains going between Tallinn and Tartu is restored.

