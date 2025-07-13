X!

Changes made to Tallinn–Rakvere train timetable due to railway works

Elron passenger train. Photo is illustrative.
Rail operator Elron has made changes to the timetable of Tallinn – Rakvere trains, starting this Monday (July 14). The changes are a result of a reconstruction work on the railway between Tapa and Rakvere.

"The changes will affect the late evening Tallinn to Rakvere and early morning Rakvere to Tallinn departures. On the section between Tapa and Rakvere, a bus instead of a train will be in operation until the end of the summer," said Elron's communications manager Kristo Mäe in a press release.

According to Mäe, the reason for the change is that infrastructure owner AS Eesti Raudtee is reconstructing the railway line on the Tapa to Rakvere section.

The changes to the timetable will be in affect from Monday, July 14 to Monday, September 1.

The Elron representative stressed that passengers who use the service regularly should check the timetable in advance as the journey times have also changed, affecting the departures and arrivals at some intermediary stops.

From Monday, July 14 until September 1, the train which departs from Tallinn's Balti Jaam for Rakvere at 11.03 p.m. (No. 226) will arrive in Rakvere at 0.53 a.m. rather than 0.37 a.m.

From Tuesday, July 15 to 1 September, the departure time of the first train departing Rakvere for Tallinn (221) will change from 5.20 a.m. to 4.56 a.m. It will still arrive at Tallinn's Balti Jaam at 6.57 a.m., as before.

The Elron spokesperson said that, due to the changes, the company will reduce the price of return journeys, which include a replacement bus service to €6 for a standard ticket and €4 for concessions when purchased online.

Editor: Mait Ots, Michael Cole

