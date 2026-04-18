Tesla Estonian showroom to open next Friday

US e-vehicle manufacturer Tesla is to open its first showroom in Estonia next Friday, the company has announced.

Tesla announced that a public opening event is to take place on April 24 at the Ülemiste keskus mall in Tallinn.

"Bring your friends and family to see our models, take part in the day's activities and test drives. We will also be showcasing the Cybertruck for the first time in Estonia," Tesla said in its announcement.

Tesla established its subsidiary Tesla Estonia last December and started the hiring process for a sales manager and sales consultant in Tallinn, as well as other posts.

Up to now, the nearest Tesla showrooms to Estonia were located in Finland and in Lithuania.

Tesla Estonia OÜ was officially registered on December 16, 2025, with a share capital of €2,500. The Estonian entity is owned by Tesla International B.V. (Netherlands) and lists three board members.

Co-founded by Elon Musk, Tesla's Model Y became the world's best-selling car in 2023, surpassing the Toyota Corolla.

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