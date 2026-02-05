Tesla to open dealership in Estonia

Leading e-vehicles manufacturer Tesla is opening an outlet in Estonia and is hiring staff.

The multinational had not had a dealership in Estonia until December, and the closest outlets had been in Finland and in Lithuania.

According to a job ad published on Tesla's website, the company is looking for a store manager in Estonia , to be responsible for the "flawless" operation in the region. The company is also hiring a sales consultant, to assist customers looking to buy a Tesla. Both jobs are full-time and based in Tallinn, according to the ad.

Tesla. Source: Cali Naughton/Unsplash

Tesla Estonia OÜ was registered in the commercial register on December 16, 2025, with a share capital of €2,500 and with a registered address at Rotermanni 6 in Tallinn. Its field of activity was listed as the repair and maintenance of motor vehicles.

The company's shareholder is Tesla International B.V., registered in the Netherlands. Management board members are: Kim Gaba Jensen, Stephan William Werkman and David Jon Feinstein.

Named after inventor and electrical engineer Nikola Tesla, the company is headed by tech entrepreneur and world's richest person Elon Musk. In 2023, the Tesla Model Y outsold the Toyota Corolla to become the world's best-selling car, the first electric vehicle to claim the title.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!