X!

Estonian blogger goes viral after building unique 'Tesla Cybertruck'

News
Rauno Märtsoo's viral
Rauno Märtsoo's viral "Tesla Cybertruck." Source: ERR
News

Estonian blogger Rauno Märtsoo gained over 10 million views on TikTok after posting a video of his unique homemade "Tesla Cybertruck." Märtsoo fashioned the vehicle from an old Lada at the cost of just a few hundred euros.

ETV reporter Julia Rostok described Märtsoo's car as the most luxurious she has ever sat in. It even comes equipped with a huge screen, which according to Märtsoo, is definitely larger than the one in the original Tesla Cybertruck.

"I also like that this car has no (glass in the) windows. Maybe that's why people pay so much attention to it, write comments about it, and ask why," he added.

Märtsoo's regular job is as a refrigerator technician. However, his online blog has become a great way for him to express himself and a much-needed creative outlet. His love of design began in childhood, and he prefers to shoot his videos by the sea.

"I come here to this beach almost every day to check if the sea has frozen over. Actually, I really want to drive this Cybertruck on the ice – or any other car for that matter," he told ERR.

Rauno Märtsoo's viral "Tesla Cybertruck." Source: ETV+

Rauno's garage resembles a mad inventor's workshop.

He spends all his free time there, building unusual cars and filming videos about them. None of his creations are vehicles that you would expect to see on the roads. Among them is a tuk-tuk he built entirely by himself.

"I was traveling around Sri Lanka and rented a tuk-tuk there. Then, when I returned home, I decided I wanted to build one for myself. I had a frame and so that's what I used to build it. When I started thinking about what to build it from, the first thing I found was a stack of wooden boards," he said.

"After I had built my tuk-tuk, I sent a video to the man in Sri Lanka from whom I had rented one before. He liked it a lot — it ended up almost the same as his own," added the blogger.

However, perhaps Märtsoo's most unusual creation is an old Volga, completely covered with real stones he gathered from the beach. The car weighs more than two tonnes and looks like something straight out of a science fiction movie.

"This car was in terrible condition — the paint was peeling off, and everything looked bad. I thought it needed to be covered with something. At first, I wanted to use snail shells, but I didn't know where to get so many. Then someone on Facebook advised me to use stones, and so, that's what I did," Märtsoo said.

"It took me about a week to do all this – around seven evenings after work. I brought the stones from the beach on my scooter, in buckets. It took thirteen buckets overall, each weighing about 30 kilograms, for a total weight of about 525 kilograms in stones," he explained.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Nadežda Bersenjova, Michael Cole

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:55

Experts: Continuation of war in Ukraine increasing instability in Russia

19:49

Estonia's domestic tourist numbers down 3 percent on year

19:42

This weekend's Tartu Ski Marathon to go ahead on original route as planned

19:35

Estonian blogger goes viral after building unique 'Tesla Cybertruck'

19:20

SADU among new artists confirmed for 2026 Station Narva festival

19:17

Estonian software engineer's bold men's shoe collection refuses to be boring

18:51

Watch: Estonia's Aleksandr Selevko in Olympic action Tuesday live on ERR

18:49

Estonian Kaarel Kurismaa's playful kinetic art debuts in Zurich

18:31

Trail camera captures deer feeding time in the forest

18:10

Older Estonian women trade aerobics for barbells in 60+ gym class

be prepared!

Most Read articles

08.02

Gallery: Ice road opens between Estonia's biggest islands as cold snap continues

09.02

'Estonia needs everyone who wants to belong': New exhibition explores complex diaspora identities

09.02

No Estonian 'bombshell' from Jeffrey Epstein files release so far

08:54

Estonian icebreakers free over 50 ships from ice-bound Baltic Sea coastline

09.02

Behind the scenes of Estonia's newly opened Saaremaa–Hiiumaa ice road

11:05

19 highlights from Estonia's Foreign Intelligence Service report 2026

11:05

Kaupo Rosin: Russia has no intention of militarily attacking Estonia or NATO this coming year

09.02

Estonia to open more ice roads as ferries continue to struggle

14:21

Estonian foreign intelligence: Russia building a massive drone army

11:20

Estonian intelligence: Russia taking 'drastic measures' to recruit new soldiers

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo