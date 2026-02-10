Estonian blogger goes viral after building unique 'Tesla Cybertruck'

Estonian blogger Rauno Märtsoo gained over 10 million views on TikTok after posting a video of his unique homemade "Tesla Cybertruck." Märtsoo fashioned the vehicle from an old Lada at the cost of just a few hundred euros.

ETV reporter Julia Rostok described Märtsoo's car as the most luxurious she has ever sat in. It even comes equipped with a huge screen, which according to Märtsoo, is definitely larger than the one in the original Tesla Cybertruck.

"I also like that this car has no (glass in the) windows. Maybe that's why people pay so much attention to it, write comments about it, and ask why," he added.

Märtsoo's regular job is as a refrigerator technician. However, his online blog has become a great way for him to express himself and a much-needed creative outlet. His love of design began in childhood, and he prefers to shoot his videos by the sea.

"I come here to this beach almost every day to check if the sea has frozen over. Actually, I really want to drive this Cybertruck on the ice – or any other car for that matter," he told ERR.

Rauno Märtsoo's viral "Tesla Cybertruck." Source: ETV+

Rauno's garage resembles a mad inventor's workshop.

He spends all his free time there, building unusual cars and filming videos about them. None of his creations are vehicles that you would expect to see on the roads. Among them is a tuk-tuk he built entirely by himself.

"I was traveling around Sri Lanka and rented a tuk-tuk there. Then, when I returned home, I decided I wanted to build one for myself. I had a frame and so that's what I used to build it. When I started thinking about what to build it from, the first thing I found was a stack of wooden boards," he said.

"After I had built my tuk-tuk, I sent a video to the man in Sri Lanka from whom I had rented one before. He liked it a lot — it ended up almost the same as his own," added the blogger.

However, perhaps Märtsoo's most unusual creation is an old Volga, completely covered with real stones he gathered from the beach. The car weighs more than two tonnes and looks like something straight out of a science fiction movie.

"This car was in terrible condition — the paint was peeling off, and everything looked bad. I thought it needed to be covered with something. At first, I wanted to use snail shells, but I didn't know where to get so many. Then someone on Facebook advised me to use stones, and so, that's what I did," Märtsoo said.

"It took me about a week to do all this – around seven evenings after work. I brought the stones from the beach on my scooter, in buckets. It took thirteen buckets overall, each weighing about 30 kilograms, for a total weight of about 525 kilograms in stones," he explained.

---

