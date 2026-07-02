X!

Estonian cheesemaker Andre Farm pulls out of major supermarket chains

News
Andre Farm cheese wheels.
Andre Farm cheese wheels. Source: Urmet Kook/ERR
News

Andre Farm, a cheesemaker based in Tartu County, has stopped selling its cheese through most major retail chains, saying the retail sales system has become too costly.

In a social media post published in mid-June, the farm said it had decided to end this sales model because it wanted to move away from what it described as an overly expensive retail system.

"We simply don't want to be ground down between the gears of a large system. The system itself wasn't complicated, but it had simply become too expensive for us," the company wrote.

Andre Farm owner Erika Koroleva told business daily Äripäev that if the farm wanted to continue using its previous sales model, it would have to raise the price of its cheese. She said retail sales involve multiple intermediary costs, which would drive the final price to consumers to an unreasonably high level.

According to Äripäev, the change in sales channels has also reduced the company's production volume. Andre Farm previously produced between six and eight metric tons of cheese per month. It now produces about three metric tons monthly.

"Given my own level of laziness, the reality is that we can produce and sell half as much this way. Total profit and revenue naturally decline, but profitability — or simply the overall viability of production — remains at the same level," Koroleva told Äripäev.

The cheesemaker said its products will now be available through select stores, restaurants, farmers' markets, the farm's own shop and its online store.

Andre Farm's cheeses have received several international awards and have also been named Estonia's best cheese.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Samanta Tsopp, Marcus Turovski

Related

watch live on etv

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:08

Progress made on Tapa-Tartu electrification, though Valga line will have to wait

16:40

Expert: Parties should push Estonian presidential race forward

16:07

Marine biologist: Water quality at Estonian beaches no cause for concern

15:25

Elenger and Alexela will lower gas prices in August

15:05

Regional airports set for operational handover under new plan

14:42

Justice chancellor: I have not agreed to any presidential nomination

14:40

Record number of applications filed for university programs

14:02

Estonian cheesemaker Andre Farm pulls out of major supermarket chains

13:59

Study: Most bicycle and scooter accidents happen on the same intersections

12:43

Center Party chair says SDE rushed justice chancellor presidential proposal

be prepared!

Most Read articles

01.07

Expert: Russia's western rail ban an attempt to direct more goods to its ports

01.07

Ruhnu residents sought to join Sweden after Estonia regained independence

01.07

Russia temporarily closes rail border crossings with Estonia, Latvia and Finland Updated

01.07

Estonia releases images of Russian civilian vessel armed with machine guns

08:17

Tallinn's population decreases as net migration turns negative

01.07

Estonia moves to let citizens of NATO countries serve in national defense roles

01.07

Photos: Trolleybus services return to Tallinn

01.07

President's adviser received a phishing call from Russian hoaxers

01.07

Estonian police relax mobile speed camera fine threshold

01.07

Government seeks mandatory blocking of Estonia‑number spoofing scam calls

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo