Photos: Regional school dance series continued in Paide ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

The regional Koolitants (School Dance) dance days series has once again started up after being suspended in spring due to the coronavirus pandemic. Dancers from most Estonian counties congregated in Paide, Järva County last weekend to hold four concerts.

More than 100 dances reached the stage over the course of the four performances, chosen from regional county-based contests at the start of the year.

Raido Bergstein, head Koolitants organizer, said: "The judges choose about half of the dances performed in the county contests for the final concerts' programme."

A team consisting of Kadi Aare and Kristjan Kurm watched the dances during the regional contests last weekend, with the goal of choosing suitable dances for a final concert, set to be held on November 15 at Theatre Ugala in Viljandi.

The Estonian Dance Art and Dance Education Union (Eesti tantsukunsti ja tantsuhariduse liit), along with the Estonian Dance Interest Education Union (Eesti tantsuhuvihariduse liit), acknowledged the leaders of the local dancing scenes in their regions. Prizes were given to dance teachers Madli Teller and Maria Rääk.

In total, more than 600 dances were performed by some 6,500 children on stages across Estonia in 2020.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

