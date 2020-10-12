Registered unemployment up half a percentage point for September

There were 49,093 registered unemployed in Estonia by the end of September, making up 7.6 percent of the entire workforce of people aged 16 and over. Compared to August, the increase in the number of unemployment is 0.5 percent.

The highest rate of unemployment in September was in Ida-Viru County at 12.2 percent and the lowest was in Jõgeva County at 4.7 percent.

There were 8,352 new unemployed people registered, more than in previous months. In total, 4,770 re-entered the workforce in September by either finding work or starting a business with support measures offered by the Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa).

The Unemployment Fund had 8,718 openings registered in their database, 4,757 up from August.

The above figures only reflect those who have registered as unemployed with the fun and also does not include those under-employment statistics. Based on previous years, unemployment is likely to rise in the fall.

