The Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa) office. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
Registered unemployment for August fell on the previous month by a little over 2 percent. Unemployment currently stands at 7.6 percent of the workforce from age 16 to retirement. On year, registered unemployment has increased by 57 percent, however.

While at the end of the July there were 50,427 registered unemployed, by the end of August the number had fallen to 49,324. In August 2019 the figure stood at 31,488.

  • 6,846 were newly unemployed in August, a drop from June and July.
  • Registered unemployment was highest in Ida-Virum County at 12.6 per cent and lowest in Jõgeva County at 4.5 per cent.
  • Around a quarter of those registered unemployed (11,825) were listed as having reduced work capacity.
  • The Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa) listed 8,722 jobs, 4,627 of these having been added that month. The overall figure was slightly lower than for June and July, however.

The above figures only reflect those who have registered unemployed with Töötukassa and also does not include under-employed statistics.

Based on previous years, unemployment is likely to rise in fall

Editor: Andrew Whyte

