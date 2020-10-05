news

State to raise benefits for unemployed entrepreneurs next year ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa) logo.
Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa) logo. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The government is planning to increase the benefit for unemployed people starting a business through the Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa) to €6,000 to encourage entrepreneurship.

The government's draft explanatory memorandum notes that currently, unemployed people starting their business receive €4,474 but the rate has remained the same for more than ten years and is not enough to cover costs for a freshly founded business.

€3 million will be allocated to the benefit measure, with an additional €3.2 million coming in 2022 as well.

The draft law would allow for necessary initial investments to be covered and the Unemployment Insurance Fund estimates a 5 percent increase in applications. The benefits would not be given out for nothing however, as applicants must present reports on the use of the measure twice in the first year.

The fund is estimating an average of 44,200 registered unemployed for 2021, 39,200 for 22 and 35,600 unemployed people for 2023.

According to the estimations, the Unemployment Insurance Fund's measures will be used by 35.2 percent of registered unemployed monthly, with that number expected to increase to 39.9 percent by 2022 and 40.3 percent by 2023, not including those with reduced work capacity.

The fund expects an increase in work capacity for the coming years, which is why the institution is asking for supplemental staff and an increase in running costs coverage.

The Unemployment Insurance Fund bases its estimation off the Ministry of Finance's economic forecast, which states that the unemployment rate is forecast to increase to 9.3 percent in the next year, with a drop to 8.2 percent expected in 2022.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:23

Finnish health board mulling easing travel restrictions

16:51

Kihnu island residents unhappy with changes in ferry traffic regulations

16:12

Consumer rights group suing Turkish Airlines over flight delay compensation

15:53

Social minister sees Tallinn Hospital 2026 completion as realistic

15:21

Tallinn-Brussels direct flights open for first time since March

14:56

State to raise benefits for unemployed entrepreneurs next year

14:43

Coronavirus round-up: September 28 - October 4 Updated

14:26

Festival organizers: Digital festival can't fully replace regular events

14:09

Watch again: OECD faces major transition, says Kaljulaid on candidacy Updated

13:42

Tallink travel numbers for September down 66 percent from last year

12:47

Ken Torn comes in second at ERC3 Rally Fafe Montelongo

12:39

Temporary barriers set up around Maarjamäe World War Two memorial

11:42

Cyclist Kangert eighth overall after first two Giro d'Italia stages

11:16

Prosecutor, lawyers appeal Savisaar corruption ruling to Supreme Court

10:44

Health Board: 10 new COVID-19 cases discovered over last 24 hours

10:37

Real estate companies predict recovery from crisis, followed by stability

10:01

Hunt and Saints prevail over Detroit Lions after slow start

09:33

Health board emergency medicine chief: We need to get used to face-masks

08:56

Tourism companies eager for further flight restriction relaxations

08:32

US-Russia nuclear non-proliferation talks taking place in Helsinki Monday

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: