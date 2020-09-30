Statistics: Manufacturing production falls on year to August

news

Production of industrial enterprises decreased by 5 percent on year to August 2019, state agency Statistics Estonia reports. Production decreased in manufacturing, but rose in energy and mining.

Helle Bunder, Statistics Estonia analyst, said via a press release that manufacturing production fell by 6 percent compared with August 2019. "The volume of production decreased equally in June, but July was a positive exception during the coronavirus pandemic, as the production volume was the same as the year before," added Bunder.

Two-thirds of manufacturing activities recorded a fall in production volumes. Among the sectors with the largest shares, the biggest decreases were seen in the manufacture of metal products and electrical equipment, with production falling by 19 percent and 8 percent, respectively. Production increased by a fifth in the manufacture of computers and electronic products, and by 6 percent in the manufacture of wood and products of wood.

production of industrial enterprises 

67 percent of the total production of manufacturing was sold to the external market. The share of sales for export was largest in the manufacture of computers and electronic products. According to unadjusted data, the sales of manufacturing production for export decreased by 5 percent, and sales to the domestic market by 9 percent, year-on-year.

In August 2020, compared with July, the seasonally adjusted total industrial production fell by 2 percent and the production of manufacturing by 3 percent.

In energy production, the production of electricity increased by 30 percent and the production of the heat remained at the level it was in August 2019.

Editor: Roberta Vaino, Andrew Whyte

