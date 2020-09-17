Statistics: People prefer e-commerce, enterprises prefer cloud services

More than 56 percent of the population has made an online purchase in the last three months and spending has increased. More than half of companies which use the internet are using paid-for cloud services.

Newly released data from Statistics Estonia shows that 56.5 percent of the population aged 16–74 used e-commerce in the last three months. Compared to last year, the overall popularity of e-commerce has remained the same, but the amounts spent on purchasing goods and services have increased.

Statistics Estonia analysts Katriin Põlluäär said the growth of e-commerce is mainly driven by women.

"Six out of ten women have ordered something from online shops in the last three months. The most bought items are clothing, footwear, sports equipment, travel and accommodation services and tickets for various events," she said.

Compared to last year, the amounts spent on e-purchases have increased: 26 percent of those who purchased something in the last three months spent more than €500.

Number of persons aged 16-74 who used e-commerce in the last three months, 2005-2020. Source: Statistics Estonia.

Internet usage

In Estonia, 89 percent of the population aged between 16–74 use the internet, and of those, 95 percent use it on a daily basis.

The population aged 25–34 are most active internet users: 99.7 percent of them use it every day or almost every day.

The internet is mostly used for sending e-mail and reading web publications, banking services and seeking information on goods and services.

The data shows that 90 percent of households have an internet connection at home and 82.6 percent have fixed broadband connection.

In total, 99 percent of families with children have the internet.

Mobile internet connections are decreasing as 75.5 percent of households have mobile internet connection, which is 5 percentage points less than last year.

Use of cloud services has increased significantly in recent years

The results of the enterprise survey showed that more than half of companies using the internet use paid cloud services.

The use of cloud services has increased significantly in recent years. Slightly over a tenth of enterprises used these services six years ago, 22 percent four years ago, 34 percent two years ago and this year cloud services are being used by 57 percent of enterprises.

Leading analyst at Statistics Estonia Tiina Pärson said many new cloud service providers have entered the market to facilitate the work of enterprises.

"Service providers pay significantly more attention to security and reducing security risks than in the past. Security risks remain an issue but have not prevented the wider use of cloud services," she explained.

Cloud services purchased by enterprises (%), 2014-2020. Source: Statistics Estonia.

There are no significant differences in the use of cloud services between large and small enterprises: 51 percent of small enterprises with fewer than 20 employees and 74 percent of large enterprises with 250 and more employees use them.

Enterprises engaged in information and communication and professional, scientific and technical activities use the services the most.

16 percent of enterprises use the Internet of Things

A new subject in this year's survey was the Internet of Things (IoT), which is used by 16 percent of enterprises. It is a set of devices interconnected in particular via Wi-Fi, enabling monitoring of the surrounding environment, the transmission of information between devices and automated remote control of different processes.

The Internet of Things is mostly used by enterprises engaged in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, transportation and storage, and water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities.

More than half of the enterprises using the Internet of Things use it to monitor the movement of vehicles and goods, 38 percent to improve customer service and more than a third to optimise energy consumption.

