Harju Elekter inks €20-million contract with Finnish grid distributor

An electricity substation (photo is illustrative).
An electricity substation (photo is illustrative). Source: Elering
Electrical equipment manufacturer Harju Elekter has concluded an eight-year, approximately €20-million framework agreement with regional Finnish electricity distribution system operator Elenia OY.

The parties signed the first agreement for the years 2021-2023, which grants the Finnish company the right to organize mini-tenders among partners who have entered into the framework agreement.

Additionally, a supply contract for the transformer substation supply is also to come, Harju Elekter told the Tallinn Stock Exchange, which will see nearly 2,000 transformer substations supplied to Elenia over a period of three years, by Harju Elekter's subsidiaries AS Harju Elekter Elektrotehnika and Satmatic OY.

Harju Elekter Group's factories in Estonia and Finland are producing on average around 4,000 substations per year, the company says.

The Elenia Group provides services to 430,000 customers in Kanta-Hame ("Tavastia Proper") and Paijat-Hame, Pirkanmaa, in southwest Finland as well as in North and South Ostrobothnia, in the west of that country.

Elenia also ensures the operation and modernization of the electricity distribution system and the construction of electricity distribution system networks and connections with its partner companies.

Harju Elekter Group is a manufacturer of medium and low-voltage electricity and automation equipment based in the Baltics and Scandinavia, primarily involved in the development, production and sale of equipment required for the distribution and transmission of electricity, along with a sheet metal factory in Estonia. The company also has industrial real estate interests.

Harju Elekter employs around 800 people in Estonia, Finland, Sweden and Lithuania and its six-month sales revenue was reported at €74 million for 2020.

-- 

Editor: Andrew Whyte

