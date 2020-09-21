Statistics: Industrial producer price index fell by 2.2 percent on year

in August, the producer price index of industrial output increased by 1.1 percent compared to July 2020 and decreased by 2.2 percent compared to August 2019, data from Statistics Estonia shows,.

Leading analyst at Statistics Estonia Eveli Šokman said in August, compared to July, the producer price index was affected primarily by price increase in electricity supply.

"Price decreases in the manufacture of fish and meat products, and chemical products, had a big impact on the index," added Šokman.

Compared to August 2019, the index was affected the most by price decreases in the manufacture of electronic equipment, electricity and heat energy supply and manufacture of fuel oils, but also by price increases in the manufacture of metal products and textiles.

The export price index rose by 0.5 percent compared to July 2020. The prices of electricity and rubber and plastic products increased the most, while the prices of wood products, oil products and agricultural products decreased the most.

Compared to August 2019, the export price index decreased by 5.8 percent.

The import price index increased by 0.3 percent compared to July 2020. The prices of electricity, leather products and footwear, and timber increased more than average, while the prices of oil products, building materials and fish products decreased.

The import price index decreased by 5.6 percent compared to August 2019.

Economic activity according to EMTAK 2008

July 2020 –

August 2020, % August 2019 –

August 2020, % TOTAL 1.1 -2.2 Manufacturing -0.1 -1.8 Mining and quarrying 1.1 1.0 Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply 18.7 -9.0 Water supply; sewerage, waste management, remediation

0.0 -9.8

--

