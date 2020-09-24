Fuel prices at pump rose in Tallinn Wednesday, both for gasoline and diesel

news

Circle K and Olerex filling stations were both charging €1.229 per liter for petrol 95, up from €1.189 the day before.

Diesel rose from €0.929 to €0.949 over the same period at both fuel stations.

Alexela outlets saw even greater price rises, to €1.249 and €0.969 for petrol 95 and diesel respectively.

The rise follows the four-year low for diesel prices experienced mid-month, largely the result of an excise cut on diesel in spring, as well as low world oil prices – which actually reached negative numbers for a short period earlier this year and still hover around the US$40 per barrel mark at present – and the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

