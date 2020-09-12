Diesel prices at pump reach four-year low

Diesel pump price at larger fuel retailer chains has fallen to a four-and-a-half-year low, at €0.929 per liter, daily Postimees reports, making Estonian prices the cheapest in the Baltic states at present.

Postimees says (link in Estonian) that world oil prices, which remain below US$40 per barrel, are behind the price fall in Estonian, together with domestic diesel excise duty cuts made earlier in the year.

