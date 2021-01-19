Circle K to begin selling ethanol-free gasoline ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Fuel prices in a Circle K fueling stations on January 18, 2021.
Fuel prices in a Circle K fueling stations on January 18, 2021. Source: ERR
News

To meet the demand of Estonian consumers, fuel company Circle K will begin selling ethanol-free fuels in all of its gas stations by March.

Circle K currently meets their renewable energy obligation with the share of paraffinic diesel (HVO) in its diesel fuels and the charging stations in Circle K service stations for electric vehicles.

"Both the data provided by the Tax and Customs Board and Circle K's experience shows that close to 50 percent of clients who use gasoline use gasoline 98, since that does not contain ethanol," the company wrote in a release.

"We do not consider it right that consumers who prefer ethanol-free fuels have been forced to use higher octane gasoline 98, although the fuel recommendation for their vehicles is gasoline 98, which is also cheaper to the consumer," explained Kai Realo, director of Circle K Eesti AS.

The implementation of an ethanol-free 95 gasoline allowed the company to fulfill a new redaction in the Liquid Fuel Act, which made the conditions more flexible in meeting the renewable energy requirements - the requirement of a 10 percent share in renewable fuels must be fulfilled over one year and there is no longer a per-liter requirement for each fuel type.

Fuel company Alexela has led the way in selling ethanol-free fuels in Estonia so far. Realo expressed hope that the time of law amendments has now passed and the coming years will not see too many changes to the renewable fuels requirements in legislation.

Starting January, Circle K begun supplying their fuel stations with ethanol-free gasolines 95 miles and 95 milesPlus, in addition to gasoline 98 milesPlus. According to the company's plans, all stations should carry ethanol-free gasoline 95 by the start of March at the latest. All stations will then receive a 95E0 designation (does not contain ethanol - ed.) after that.

In the winter period, Circle K also supplies biodiesel-free diesel fuels that can handle up to -32C temperatures.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

what happens next?

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19.01

Eesti Energia pursues Elering wind farm dispute in court

19.01

Estonia shipwreck investigator: Estonia should take lead role

19.01

Circle K to begin selling ethanol-free gasoline

19.01

Center withdraws party finances watchdog removal bill

19.01

ERR News to live-stream TalTech conference on the future of education

19.01

Party ratings: Center see rise in support after Ratas' resignation

19.01

Alcohol industry welcomes Reform-Center 'tax peace'

19.01

439 people have received second doses of COVID-19 vaccine

19.01

Feature | Estonia's first year on the United Nations Security Council

19.01

SDE MP: Tallinn ought to have official nudist beach

19.01

AK: Swedish law change to ease MS Estonia investigations

19.01

Most of Ruhnu's residents get coronavirus first vaccine in one fell swoop

19.01

Kaljulaid through to second round of OECD leadership election

19.01

Virologist: Even those immune to COVID-19 must wear masks

19.01

Reform MP: Estonia crucial in brokering Russia-West relations

19.01

Culture minister proposes athletes be vaccinated for Olympic qualifications

19.01

Estonia planning to apply for UN Security Council membership 2050-2051

19.01

Relaxed restrictions don't bring catering facilities much comfort

19.01

Riigikogu switches to remote sittings due to coronavirus outbreak

19.01

Government green-lights Tartu Ski Marathon

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: