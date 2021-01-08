Tallinn fuel prices highest in Baltic states

From Circle K's price comparison of the Baltic countries' fuel prices, it appears that Tallinn's fuel prices have risen higher than prices in Riga and Vilnius in a week.

On Friday, January 8, the most expensive fuel was sold in Tallinn with both the prices of diesel and petrol increased by 11 cents.

The price of 95-octane petrol on was €1.259, which was 8 cents more than in Riga and 12 cents more than in Vilnius.

The price of 98 miles plus petrol in Tallinn was €1.309, which was 7 cents and 9.1 cents more expensive than the prices in Riga and Vilnius.

The price of diesel fuel in Tallinn was €1,089, 3 cents more than in Riga and 1 cent more than in Vilnius.

In Riga, the price of petrol decreased by 1 percent but the price of diesel remained the same. In Vilnius, the price of petrol increased by 2 percent and the price of diesel remained the same.

Fuel prices can vary in different gas stations.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!