Developments must include electric car charging stations going forward ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Electric vehicle charging station in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

From Wednesday, all new developments and building renovations in Estonia must come with the infrastructure needed to add electric car charging stations.

The green revolution that has swept Europe will force car manufacturers to look at electric options as emission norms will get stricter. One after another, manufacturers are stating that their selection will be electric in the next decade, ETV's daily affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Wednesday.

Volvo was the latest with CEO Hakan Samuelsson recently saying the Swedish automaker may switch to selling electric vehicles exclusively by 2030. Other major companies are expected to follow.

Another important factor is the increasingly more available price points on which electric vehicles are sold, which will soon put pressure on Estonia's charging infrastructure.

"From 2025, the electric car will likely be a cheaper option than a combustion engine car. If buildings do not have enough charging capacity, we might be in a situation where people cannot turn to cheaper and more environment-friendly choices because we lac the infrastructure," said Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications construction and housing department head Ivo Jaanisoo.

The situation regarding public charging points in Estonia is decent, but the ports are often meant for rapid charging. Car manufacturers however would consider rapid chargers an exception and recommend regular charging, which is often most reasonable at the car's regular parking spot.

The Uus-Veerenni development district for example has already taken the requirments into consideration.

"We have laid cables for a few clients. If a person wants to, acquires an electric car, they can put the nozzle there and load up. And it is is connected to the apartment's electricity meter, which means they do not have to add an additional counter, it runs in the apartment's monthly utility bills," Mario Pajuste, head of real estate development construction at Merko Ehitus, said.

There are plenty of new apartments developed, but only a few percent of prospective real estate buyers are interested in charging stations.

While it may seem that the green revolution has not reached Estonia yet, the state has set that if a non-residential building has more than 20 parking spots, it must also have at least one charging station by 2025.

The new conditions do not cause much headache for construction nor is it expensive. "It is a little bit, but if we are talking of cable glands, it is marginal. But if you need to build out an additional charging point, it means additional ampere fees, cables, all that," Pajuste said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:01

Swedbank, SEB restrict in-branch banking services

18:50

Average age of hospitalized coronavirus patients is 68

18:32

Postimees: Preparations underway for Russian border agreement ratification

18:09

Monument for Konrad Mägi planned for Tartu Town Hall Square

17:43

Developments must include electric car charging stations going forward

17:30

Liimets reiterates Estonia prefers to deal with China alongside EU

16:57

Coalition of Sahel defense ministers discuss operations in the region

16:36

Ukrainian: There are as many recipes for borscht as there are babushkas

16:11

Government green-lights legislation giving police greater COVID-19 powers

15:48

Estonian-owned cargo vessel sinks in Black Sea, at least two dead

14:52

US translator on studying Estonian: I tried to switch off my mother tongue

14:18

"Estonian basketball 100" chosen as Tallinn's sports initiative of the year

13:49

President thanks UK foreign secretary Raab for ongoing defense contribution

13:41

Finance minister: Capacity of supplementary budget is up to €700 million

13:19

Children's Hospital monitoring complications weeks after COVID-19 recovery

12:41

'Aktuaalne kaamera' 65th anniversary marked with behind-the-scenes show

12:12

Interior minister: Police will be monitoring restriction compliance

11:42

State wants to move marriages, divorces online

11:24

Gallery: Levadia and Maardu battle in Tipner Cup quarterfinal action

11:07

Digital vaccine registration opened for people aged 65 and up

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: