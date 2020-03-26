ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

New, renovated buildings must include electric car chargers from 2021 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Electric car charging. Photo is illustrative.
Electric car charging. Photo is illustrative. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

New or renovated buildings must be equipped with electric car charging facilities after a bill was passed by the government on Thursday.

The requirements to install charging facilities for electric cars at all new buildings, as well as extensively renovated ones, will take effect from spring 2021 and apply to buildings planned to accommodate over ten parking spaces.

Non-residential buildings belonging to businesses must equip at least one-fifth of their parking spaces with charging cables and install at least one charging station. With regard to residential buildings, all parking spaces must be equipped with charging cables.

All existing non-residential buildings with over 20 parking spaces must be equipped with at least one charging station by 2025, regardless of whether the building has been renovated or not.

Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Taavi Aas said: "Electric vehicles play an important part in switching to clean energy and their extensive introduction will make air cleaner in heavy traffic areas. In order to promote the introduction of electric cars in our state, the corresponding prerequisites must be fulfilled so that using [electric vehicles] would be as convenient as possible,"

He added: "Shopping malls and gas stations, for instance, have already begun voluntarily installing charging facilities in their parking lots, but there is a lot more than can be done in this area."

However, Aas noted that installing charging stations alone is not enough to pursue climate neutrality.

"In order to meet this goal, wider electrification of transport must be combined with increased used of renewable energy," he said.

The energy efficiency bill is a part of the EU energy performance of buildings directive. The purpose of the directive is to prioritize energy efficiency and ensure that renewable energy should gain leadership in the energy sector.

The EU has taken on an obligation to reduce the amount of greenhouse gases at least 40 percent by 2030, compared with the level on 1990, and to increase the share of renewable energy in energy consumption.

The existing building stock accounts for 40 percent of EU member states' final energy consumption and 36 percent of their greenhouse gas emissions. The respective figures are even higher in Estonia with buildings using up 50 percent of final energy consumption.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

taavi aas
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
20:42

Prime minister orders coronavirus home quarantine, police to monitor

18:58

New, renovated buildings must include electric car chargers from 2021

18:47

Health Board: 34 people receiving treatment in hospitals for coronavirus

18:35

Mobility analysis planned by Statistics Estonia not to use real-time data

18:10

Police arrest suspects in serial break-ins in Viljandi County

17:44

Sales of Liviko's 80 percent vodka increased ninefold in March

17:23

Labor Inspectorate issues advice for working during emergency situation

16:55

SEB: Customer behavior shows people taking isolation seriously

16:34

Sportland closes stores early after Wednesday sale faux pas draws crowds

16:12

Government urging MPs to work fast regarding supplementary budget

15:52

Government: If new measures not followed, there will be full quarantine

15:09

Intercity bus routes could become state-run during emergency situation

14:49

Kiik: Hospitals have sufficient supply of breathing apparatuses

14:27

Employers demand foreign labor be allowed into Estonia

14:06

Estonian NT footballer contract terminated because of coronavirus

13:42

Health Insurance Fund to pay for NIPT testing for pregnant women

13:19

Tallink provides updated overview of current route operations

12:52

Eesti Energia not yet planning redundancies

12:29

Vet board stops scheduled inspections during emergency situation

12:03

Tallink keeping Estonia-Finland ferry freight links busy

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: