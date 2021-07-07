Study: Aid measure for electric car purchases should continue

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
An electric vehicle charging station. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

An analysis of the need for a subsidy for the purchase of electric vehicles and of the market situation of electric cars and their charging infrastructure in Estonia found that the support measure for acquiring fully electric vehicles should continue.

Mart Kiis, adviser at the climate department of the Ministry of the Environment, said that the study commissioned in cooperation between the Ministry of the Environment, Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, Environmental Investment Center and the Kredex foundation serves as basis for a new aid measure for the purchase of low-emission vehicles to be developed this fall.

"The study showed that in the course of drawing up a new support measure, the focus should be placed on fully electric vehicles as the classification of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) among low-emission vehicles may be subject to reassessment in the EU in the future," Kiis said.

Even though developing the charging infrastructure for electric vehicles is important, the study showed that there is already a number of companies in the market engaged in the construction and management of the infrastructure and that supplementary state intervention is unnecessary.

The goal of the planned subsidy for the purchase of low-emission vehicles is to give impetus to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector as price is currently the main factoring hindering the growth of the electric car market in comparison to that of the internal combustion engine.

The subsidy has the greatest impact on reducing greenhouse gases in combination with other measures fostering the use of low-emission vehicles and sustainable mobility. 

When it comes to promoting electric vehicles, it is extremely important to also take into consideration the method of electricity production, which in Estonia still significantly relies on fossil fuels. "The share of renewable energy in the network is growing gradually, however, and thus the positive climate impact of electric vehicles will also increase," Kiis said.

The transport sector produced slightly over one-sixth of Estonia's total greenhouse gas emissions in 2019, and road transport accounted for 98 percent of the emissions in transport. The state has set an objective of reducing emissions in transport close to 27 percent by 2035 compared with 2019. In order to achieve this, the transport system needs to be rendered more sustainable and the use of low-emission vehicles must be increased in all forms of transport.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:44

Daily: Police unable to intervene in loud Tartu overnight music festival

15:16

SEB: Rapid inflation relates to low 2020 reference base

15:11

Prime minister: Estonia-Spain relations better than ever Updated

14:45

Study: Aid measure for electric car purchases should continue

14:17

COVID-19 testing to be required from third country arrivals to Estonia

13:52

Health Board: Coronavirus Delta strain now predominant in Estonia

13:26

Joller: Children should be vaccinated against covid-19

12:46

Overpriced bids submitted to Rail Baltic design procurement

12:14

Increased costs of construction causes state to revise investment plans

11:47

Polyglot to take on Estonian language in 30-day challenge

11:23

Tallinn, Harju County and North Rapla County may get joint transport system

11:22

AK: Sauna whisks package destined for Iraq-based Defense League troops

10:51

Consumer price index up 3.8 percent compared to June 2020

10:32

Health Board: 42 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed

10:24

Weather service issues level two fire, heat warning

09:52

Flora starts Champions League qualifying with victory over Maltese club

09:26

Estonia selects new ambassador to Belarus

08:46

Party ratings: EKRE closes gap further on Reform

08:18

Gallery: Exhibition of Tallinn street art in 1995-2004

06.07

Russian authorities in St. Petersburg detain Estonian consul Updated

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: