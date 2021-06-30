Plans launched to redevelop Tallinn Bus Station for electric vehicles

The owners of Tallinn Bus Station are planning to redesign the terminal for electric buses and want to build a seven-storey building housing a car park and commercial premises.

As diesel buses will disappear from the road over the next decade, a new bus station will need to be built to cater for electric transport, Tallinn Bus Station CEO Airika Aruksaar told ERR.

Aruksaar said there are plans to convert the bus station into a hub for electric vehicles and the latest technology. She said a start date for the work has not yet been set but it will take place in the next five years.

"We are not talking today about the construction of a concrete building, which can be done as soon as the city gives us a building permit. We are talking about a mobility services platform that develops all-new technical and green developments. Our goal is not only to build a bus station, but a completely new green gate for Tallinn, where the most modern and greenest solutions can be used," Aruksaar said.

A sketch of the new bus station. Source: HG Arhitektuur

It is not yet known how much the new bus station will cost but funding is expected from the government, Tallinn or the European Union - which is prioritizing green services and e-mobility.

Aruksaar said even if it is not possible to get funding then the project will still be implemented but over a longer timescale.

The new building will have seven floors, including a car park for 228 vehicles, which can be used by passengers, employees and nearby residents. Bus platforms will also be redesigned.

The area between the bus station and Tartu maantee will be redeveloped as a green space as the carpark will be moved into the main building and cover two floors.

It is expected that the bus station will continue to operate during the construction phase.

A design for the new bus station. Source: HG Arhitektuur

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!