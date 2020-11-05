Student of Hugo Treffner High School diagnosed with COVID-19

A case of the coronavirus has been diagnosed at the Hugo Treffner High School (HTG) in Tartu. Those who had contact with the student have been put on remote learning.

The school's principal Ott Ojaveer told ERR that remote learning has not been put in effect for entire classes as students study in groups that transcend classes at HTG. This means that some students of a class are studying from home, while others continue to attend class. A total of 65-70 students have been put on remote learning.

The school does not know where the student was infected.

Ojaveer said that the school has enough technical capacity to ensure students can learn from home.

"I'm not too worried about that as principal. What worries me is getting them all back healthy. It is important for people to take care of themselves and stay healthy because only healthy people can teach other healthy people," Ojaveer said.

The principal added that fear associated with the virus that is holding people back is what concerns him.

"It is a real challenge how to remedy this air of fear we have in society," Ojaveer said.

The head of HTG urges people to wear masks but says it cannot be made obligatory. At the same time, Ojaveer wants principals given if only a temporary right to make masks obligatory in schools should teachers become very sensitive of risks.

"Schools are in for a difficult academic year," Ojaveer concluded.

