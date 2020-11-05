news

Student of Hugo Treffner High School diagnosed with COVID-19 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Hugo Treffner High School.
Hugo Treffner High School. Source: Pietade/Wikimedia Commons
News

A case of the coronavirus has been diagnosed at the Hugo Treffner High School (HTG) in Tartu. Those who had contact with the student have been put on remote learning.

The school's principal Ott Ojaveer told ERR that remote learning has not been put in effect for entire classes as students study in groups that transcend classes at HTG. This means that some students of a class are studying from home, while others continue to attend class. A total of 65-70 students have been put on remote learning.

The school does not know where the student was infected.

Ojaveer said that the school has enough technical capacity to ensure students can learn from home.

"I'm not too worried about that as principal. What worries me is getting them all back healthy. It is important for people to take care of themselves and stay healthy because only healthy people can teach other healthy people," Ojaveer said.

The principal added that fear associated with the virus that is holding people back is what concerns him.

"It is a real challenge how to remedy this air of fear we have in society," Ojaveer said.

The head of HTG urges people to wear masks but says it cannot be made obligatory. At the same time, Ojaveer wants principals given if only a temporary right to make masks obligatory in schools should teachers become very sensitive of risks.

"Schools are in for a difficult academic year," Ojaveer concluded.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:20

Estonia allocates money to help Czech Republic fight coronavirus

20:02

Ross Allen appointed next UK Ambassador to Estonia

19:29

Foreign minister: Estonia in active COVID-19 growth phase

19:05

First 'week of flavors' to highlight South Estonian wild food

19:00

Student of Hugo Treffner High School diagnosed with COVID-19

18:54

Independent report proves Belarusian election fraud, state violence

18:35

Kaupo Meiel: We are more American than we care to admit

18:08

Reform leader: EKRE minister list so short that new proposal not elected MP

17:56

Estonian self-driving bus project introduced in Greece

17:41

Estonian startups increase revenue, pay record amount of labor taxes in Q3

17:16

Formin bureau chief: Estonia and global challenges – what can we do?

16:44

Estonia proposes Heiki Loot as candidate for EU Court of Justice judge

16:12

Ratas: Cancel Christmas parties, wear masks on public transport

15:48

Regulator: Latvia, Estonia cannot currently import Russian electricity

15:13

Magnetic MRO looking for bright spots in coronavirus crisis

14:48

EKRE proposes candidate for environment minister

14:44

Tallinn city budget stands at €861.5 million for 2021

14:09

Scientists granted funds for next wave of COVID-19 studies

13:54

Development work to make Estonia's covid app cross-border starts next month

13:27

PPA: Wearing a reflector saves lives in winter

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: