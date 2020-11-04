High school moves more than 1,000 students to distance learning

One of Estonia's biggest high schools will move 1,300 students to remote learning from tomorrow (November 5) after a canteen employee was diagnosed with coronavirus.

Pupils at Jüri High School in Rae Municipality, Harju County will return to the school building on November 16, principal Liina Altroff told ERR.

Altroff said the virus was reported in a worker who last went to the school last week. As all canteen staff are now considered close contacts, it is not possible for the school to cater for students. Catering will be replaced with food packages during the distance learning period.

She said it cannot be ruled out the infected worker also came into contact with some teachers or students.

Altroff said despite the unexpected situation, teachers and students have responded to the change quickly and well.

"We've been practicing [distance learning] almost every week with different classes. There's a bit of excitement in the school today, of course, but I believe everything is going well," she said.

Altroff said she did not know if the whole school will be tested but they will wait to see what the Health Board suggests in the coming days.



