Four Harju County post offices reduce opening hours due to staff shortages

A post office on Pärnu Maantee in Tallinn.
A post office on Pärnu Maantee in Tallinn. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Four post offices in Tallinn and Harju County will temporarily close or shorten their opening hours this month as they cannot find replacements for infected or quarantined employees.

The post offices affected are:

Finest's business building on Pärnu maantee in Tallinn will open only from Monday to Friday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. until the end of this week.

The post office at Toompea, Tallinn will be closed until the end of this week.

The post office on Toompuiestee at Balti Jaam Station in Tallinn will be closed until the end of November.

The post office in Rae Municipality, Tallinn is also closed.

The head of Eesti Post's service channels unit Eve Vuks told ERR the coronavirus is behind the closures. Employees are quarantined and there are not enough employees to rotate from other offices. New employees are being recruited.

"Of course we recruiting, this process is continuous. But it is difficult to find employees quickly enough, also in Tallinn," says Vuks.

Vuks hopes the situation will be better in December. She did not say how many employees are infected or which post offices were closed due to sick staff members.

On Wednesday, the post offices at Tallinn's Finest building and in Rae Municipality were closed for cleaning.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

