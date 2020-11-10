Health Board doctor: We need to have tighter COVID-19 restrictions

Doctor Arkadi Popov, chief emergency medical officer at the Health Board (Terviseamet), says that the medical profession is awaiting stricter coronavirus regulations from the government, as the virus continues to spread.

"There needs to be restrictions," Popov told ETV morning show "Terevisioon" Tuesday, ahead of a cabinet meeting on the matter Tuesday.

"Our future depends on it," he went on.

"Medics are very much hanging on for the government to decide something in this regard."

Popov said that the measures are essential to combat the viral spread.

"No matter how bad things are, health care cannot make do without [restrictions] if there is exponential growth. This must be taken into account," he said, noting that the healthcare infrastructure will not be able to cope with an ever-growing number of cases.

Popov says such restrictions should include mask-wearing in indoor places, public places and public transport, along with a reintroduction of the 2+2 requirement, and limited numbers permitted at events.

"We're probably moving in that direction," he said.

Popov explained that limiting the spread of the virus is necessary, because otherwise the health care system will not be able to cope with the growing number of patients.

About five percent of current COVID-19 patients need hospital treatment, Popov said, rising to about 10 percent among people above the age of 50.

"There are currently about 600 such people, and 60 of them in hospital," he noted.

"As the spread of the disease increases, so does the number of hospital admissions," he went on

The government is to discuss the issue further on Tuesday.

