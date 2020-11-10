news

Health Board doctor: We need to have tighter COVID-19 restrictions ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Dr Arkadi Popov.
Dr Arkadi Popov. Source: ERR
News

Doctor Arkadi Popov, chief emergency medical officer at the Health Board (Terviseamet), says that the medical profession is awaiting stricter coronavirus regulations from the government, as the virus continues to spread.

"There needs to be restrictions," Popov told ETV morning show "Terevisioon" Tuesday, ahead of a cabinet meeting on the matter Tuesday.

"Our future depends on it," he went on.

"Medics are very much hanging on for the government to decide something in this regard."

Popov said that the measures are essential to combat the viral spread.

"No matter how bad things are, health care cannot make do without [restrictions] if there is exponential growth. This must be taken into account," he said, noting that the healthcare infrastructure will not be able to cope with an ever-growing number of cases.

Popov says such restrictions should include mask-wearing in indoor places, public places and public transport, along with a reintroduction of the 2+2 requirement, and limited numbers permitted at events.

"We're probably moving in that direction," he said.

Popov explained that limiting the spread of the virus is necessary, because otherwise the health care system will not be able to cope with the growing number of patients.

About five percent of current COVID-19 patients need hospital treatment, Popov said, rising to about 10 percent among people above the age of 50.

"There are currently about 600 such people, and 60 of them in hospital," he noted.

"As the spread of the disease increases, so does the number of hospital admissions," he went on

The government is to discuss the issue further on Tuesday.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:37

Telia rolling out 5G services in select regions of Estonia

17:02

North American Estonian organization dismayed over EKRE minister comments

16:39

Koppel: Electoral Committee does not falsify election results in Estonia

16:07

Black Nights Film Festival to show films online

15:27

President in self-quarantine, National Defense Council to gather next week

15:05

Estonian short film 'The Wings' wins prize at Italian festival

14:57

Health Board: 128 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed Updated

14:36

Former National Opera director working for Viimsi municipality

14:29

Government: 2+2 rule returns, mask requirement indoors Updated

13:29

Tourist spending down 70 percent on year to Q3 2020

13:03

Raul Rebane: Heroes are heroic in behavior, not because they won or lost

12:27

Kannik: Damage to Estonia's reputation to intesify if Helmes continue

11:52

Analyst: No evidence that Helme US elections fraud claims true

11:23

Health Board doctor: We need to have tighter COVID-19 restrictions

10:48

National handball team in quarantine after Germany opponents' COVID-19 case

10:27

Statement | Responsibility for ensuring national security lies with the PM

10:19

Theater leaders: Doing well with current restrictions, no outbreaks

09:57

Martin Helme explains himself before Riigikogu on US statements

09:18

Politicians on both sides unanimous that Helme Biden comments inappropriate

08:42

EKRE MP tables bill to amend ERR law, citing balance issues

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: