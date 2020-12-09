Arkadi Popov named friend of the media 2020 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Arkadi Popov.
Arkadi Popov. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Former Health Board chief of emergency medicine and director of West Tallinn Central Hospital (LTKH) doctor Arkadi Popov has been named 2020's friend of the media, Baltic News Service reports.

Popov, who has been a familiar figure since the first coronavirus wave in spring, was nominated by media representative group the Estonian Association of Media Enterprises (EML) on Wednesday.

Leading editors from the EML said that Popov had brought a clear message to the country as a whole, in both Estonian and Russian languages, throughout the pandemic but particularly early on, when statements made by the government often conflicted with those issued by the Health Board.

Popov communicated openly and clearly with the public through media at a difficult time, the EML said.

This year's award is the 27th of its kind, and Popov is to receive and inscribed megaphone, made by metal artist Ive-Maria Koogard, for his troubles.

Popov can add the trophy to his 2020 Citizen of the Year award, which he was given last month.

For the second year running, the EML opted not to name a press foe of the year, to avoid fulminating further negativity and hate speech in society as a whole.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

