Ice-skating rink to open on Tartu's Town Hall Square

A skating rink will open on Tartu's Town Hall Square this winter.
A skating rink will open on Tartu's Town Hall Square this winter. Source: Tiina Pitk.
A free almost 1,000 square meter skating rink will be built on Tartu's Town Hall Square this winter as part of the Christmas Village of Light and construction will start this week. The rink will open at the end of the month and close in February.

The city has wanted an ice rink on the square for many years and it will be possible this year with the help of the private sector. The ice and maintenance has been provided free of charge to the city by Finnish company OÜ Giga Investeeringud. 

Use of the rink will be free and skates can be rented from a pavilion nearby. The skating rink on Town Hall Square is initially planned for three winters as part of the Christmas village. 

On the last Sunday in November, the Christmas Village of Light will open in the city which is made of glasshouses. There will be coffee and gingerbread sellers, sleigh rides, a Christmas tree and a family of chickens. 

Due to the spread of coronavirus, many events, including the lighting of Advent candles, will not take place in the Town Hall Square in the usual way this year.

Tartu's Christmas Village in 2018. Source: Kiur Kaasik.

Editor: Helen Wright

