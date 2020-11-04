news

LRT: Lithuania to introduce nationwide quarantine from Saturday

Lithuanian flag. Source: Martin Dremljuga/ERR
The Lithuanian government decided on Wednesday to put the country under a nationwide quarantine, imposing restrictions on public life and businesses. The measure will come into effect on Saturday and will last at least until November 29, LRT reported.

"In view of the unfavourable Covid-19 epidemiological situation, we propose a quarantine throughout the territory of Lithuania," Health Minister Aurelijus Veryga told the cabinet when introducing the measure.

Currently, local quarantines are in effect in 21 out of 60 municipalities, including the main cities of Vilnius, Kaunas and Klaipėda.

The new restrictions include:

* People are advised to avoid contacts outside their households. Private contacts should be limited to two households and up to 10 people.

* People must not congregate in public places in groups of more than five people unless they are members of the same household. Groups must maintain at least a 2-metre distances and avoid physical contact.

* Gyms, swimming pools, SPA centres, museums, cinemas, and theaters will be closed. 

* Facemasks are mandatory in all public places, including on the street.

See the full list here.   

Editor: Helen Wright

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

