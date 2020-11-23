news

Government extends nighttime alcohol sales ban until January

News
A bartender making a cocktail.
Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The nationwide ban on the late-night sale of alcohol has been extended until the end of January by the government to limit the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The restriction means that from midnight until 10 a.m., alcohol sales are prohibited in all locations which sell alcohol for on-site consumption, such as restaurants, bars, nightclubs.

The restriction is not applied onboard aircraft used for international passenger transport, in the security area of an international airport and in a point of sale located after the check-in gates at the waiting area of an international port's travel terminal.

The restriction is also not applicable to using minibars and during breakfast for guests staying the night at accommodation establishments.

The government said in a statement that the continuation of restrictions is necessary as the spread of coronavirus is of an epidemic nature in Estonia and the possibility of infection is everywhere.

The government was guided by the supporting position of both the Health Board (Terviseamet) and the scientific advisory board which advises the government.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

No comments yet.
