Kuressaare care home bans visits through Christmas

Room in nursing home (picture is illustrative).
Room in nursing home (picture is illustrative). Source: Südamekodud
A care home on Saaremaa has imposed a two-month visit ban amid fears of rising coronavirus numbers.

The Kuressaare care home (Hooldekodu), which is part of the Kuressare Hospital complex in the island's capital, says the ban will come into effect from Monday, and will run to January 10 2021.

A spokesperson said: "We find that the longer it is possible for our elderly people to walk around in the territory of the care home, engage in common activities, eat together in the dining hall, converse in conversation areas, the better is their mental health."

Residents will be receiving pastoral and psychiatric counsellor visits weekly, the hospital said, and can keep in touch while the ban is in place, which includes the Christmas and New Year period, with family by phone or Skype, as well as have gifts, newspapers etc. sent to them.

Saaremaa was by far the hardest-hit region of Estonia in the initial spring COVID-19 wave, but numbers have flatlined since then. However, the Health Board has been recording small numbers of new cases in recent weeks.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

