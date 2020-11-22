Health Board chief: If restrictions not kept in mind, lockdown coming

news

Health Board (Terviseamet) chief Üllar Lanno.
Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
If the public do not adhere to the latest round of coronavirus regulations, then Christmas may be conducted remotely and on-screen only, says Health Board (Terviseamet) chief Üllar Lanno, in the light of continued rising coronavirus numbers.

"Right now you can go to a restaurant in a group of up to 10 people, enjoy parties and experience cultural events," Lanno told daily Eesti Päevaleht (EPL), referring to Friday's announcement that the "10+1" rule (maximum 10 people, minimum two meters between people in public – ed.) will apply from Monday.

However, Lanno told EPL (link in Estonian), this needed to be borne in mind if more stringent regulations were to be avoided.

"Society needs to understand that adherence to every set rule is extremely important," Lanno continued.

Another trigger for more far-reaching restrictions would be a continued rise in hospitalizations, he said, adding that the latest moment of truth would be around two or three weeks from now.

Lanno also said that the public should hang in there for January, adding that a pending vaccine – of which he said there were over 200 varieties being developed – would at least make certain groups sufficiently resistant to the virus.

Figures released by the Health Board have seen new coronavirus cases in the hundreds each day, through much of November.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

