State weather service issues storm warnings

The state weather service (Riigilmateenistus) has issued a Level 1 storm alert for mainland Estonia, rising to Level 2 on the islands.

The warnings come as high winds, which already made an appearance earlier in the week, are forecast again, and the Rescue Board (Päästeamet) has additionally called on the public to remain at home Saturday late afternoon/evening.

The national weather service (Riigilmateenistus) said that southerly and southwesterly winds have been forecast to hit speeds of 15-18 m/s on the mainland rising to 23-25 m/s in coastal areas and up to 28 m/s on the islands.

Sleet has also been forecast for the evening and night in the central and eastern parts of the country, with at times strong precipitation and poor visibility hampering movement and safety.

"Stay at home and keep your pets indoors," the Rescue Board said on its Twitter account, BNS reports.

"Take into consideration the possibility of a blackout. Charge your mobile phone, find a flashlight, and stock up on water and batteries. Park your vehicle in a garage or in an area with no overhanging, nearby trees. If a road trip is unavoidable, fill up your fuel tank and take a charged mobile phone and warm clothes with you," the board continued.

The warning marks a return to conditions mid-week, through to Thursday night, which saw over 1,000 households temporarily cut-off from electricity power in various locations across the country.

