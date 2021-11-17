Gallery: Christmas tree arrives in Tartu

Tartu's Christmas tree was installed on the city's town hall on Wednesday.

The 17-18 meters high spruce tree was brought from the village of Koloreino in Võru.

The tree arrived in Estonia's second-largest city on Tuesday afternoon and was installed on Wednesday morning.

This year Tartu's traditional Village of Light will return to the square from November 28 to January 9.

There will also be a 1,000-square-meter skating rink which is currently being installed with the help of the NATO battle group, the 33rd Armored Pioneers.

The NATO battle group helping to build the ice skating rink on November 17, 2021. Source: Mana Kaasik.

Editor: Helen Wright

