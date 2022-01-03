Christmas tree collection points open in Tallinn on January 7

Christmas tree collection points will open in 72 locations across Tallinn on January 7 and will stay open until January 23.

City Center (Kesklinn):

Luite tänav (next to Luite tänav 46).

Kuristiku tänav and Oru tänav intersection (Kadriorg).

Adamsoni tänav 34 (Kassisaba)

Jalgpalli tänav/Asula tänav car park (Kitseküla and Uue-Maailma)

Imanta tänav parking lot in Pleekmäe next to Liivalaia tänav 40 (Keldrimäe and Juhkentali)

Vaikne park/Magasini tänav next to the packing station (Veerenni)

Vesivärava tänav parking lot/Vesivärava tänav 34 (Kadriorg)

Tatari tänav/Uus-Tatari tänav next to the former courthouse (Veerenni)

Poldri tänav parking lot (Uus-Hollandi district, Sadama area)

A list of all the collection points can be viewed on the council's website here.

For those who wish to get rid of their Christmas tree earlier, it can be taken to a waste collecting point free of charge.

Christmas trees will be accepted as landscaping waste at the Pärnamäe, Rahumäe, Paljassaare and Pääsküla waste collecting points.

It is forbidden to dispose of Christmas trees next to the containers, in green areas of the city or in places where municipal waste from apartment buildings is normally collected.

Trees cannot be thrown away with decorations attached and Christmas lights are classified as electrical waste and must be handed over to a waste collection station

--

