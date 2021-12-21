Over €567,000 to be paid to 10 municipalities in vaccination bonuses

As part of an incentive to recognize the activities of cities and municipalities at the local level in preventing the spread of the coronavirus, the Estonian government is set to pay out altogether €567,455 to 10 local governments for good vaccination results achieved between October and mid-December.

Six local governments that reached the vaccination level of 80 percent of adult residents during this period will receive €10 for each vaccinated person.

In addition, a grant of €5 per person will be paid to four cities that managed to increase vaccination uptake by 10 percent.

In total, €567,455 will be paid to the ten municipalities as a performance bonus from the government's reserve by the end of the year.

Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab (Center) said it is with the help of local governments that flexible solutions can be used to get smaller groups of people vaccinated locally, which is why it was reasonable to involve local governments in the organization of vaccination.

"Paying money in no way divides our local governments into the good and the less good," the minister said according to spokespeople. "We are grateful to absolutely all local governments for their actions and efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus during what is now two long and stressful years already."

In addition, the state compensates local governments for the costs of the organization of vaccinations incurred from September to December. These are expenses related, for example, to labor, premises, transport, notification, etc. By the government's order of Dec. 16, a total of €430,773 will be allocated for this purpose from the reserve, which will be distributed on the basis of the data submitted by the local governments.

A total of 24 municipalities reported their costs.

--

