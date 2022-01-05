Booster dose can be given 5 months after recovery from coronavirus

Estonia's Immunoprophylaxis Expert Committee has agreed people recovered from coronavirus can be offered vaccine booster dose five months after recovery.

It will be possible to book a timeslot for vaccination on the digital registry Digilugu from Thursday.

Committee member Dr. Marje Oona said even if a person has already had coronavirus, it is possible to get reinfected in the future.

The coronavirus calculator (link in Estonian) can also be used to determine when you should be vaccinated.

People who have not caught coronavirus after their initial vaccination cycle can get a booster three months later.

