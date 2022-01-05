Health Board: 231 hospitalized patients, 1,491 new cases, 2 death

As of Wednesday morning, 231 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospitals across Estonia and 1,491 new cases were recorded in the last day, data from the Health Board shows. There were two deaths.

There are 159 patients hospitalized in Estonia for a serious case of the coronavirus, of which 126 (79.2 percent) are unvaccinated and 33 (20.8 percent) are vaccinated. A total of 231 hospitalized patients have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, 72 are being treated for other illnesses. There are 18 patients in intensive care, 15 patients are under ventilators.

In total, 7,141 tests were analyzed with the positive test share at 17.3 percent. The 7-day infection rate per 100,000 people is 70.7 among vaccinated people and 98.4 among unvaccinated people.

In total, 843,907 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 818,121 of them having already received their second dose.

5,521 vaccine doses were administered since Tuesday morning. There have been 299,097 booster doses administered in Estonia. 61.5 percent of the Estonian population have completed their vaccination process.

Estonia's rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 912.88, data from the Health Board shows.

There were two deaths, involving an 86-year old man and an 86-year old woman. The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,942 people in Estonia.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

Keep your distance in public places.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

Vaccinations against the coronavirus are widely available.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.



