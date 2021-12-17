Search for new Health Board director fails

A committee on top management selection at the Government Office has announced that the contest to find a new director for the Health Board has failed. The process began in September.

On September 6, previous Health Board director Üllar Lanno said he would resign from the position, taking responsibility for an extensive cold storage facility failure.

A contest to find a new director was announced on September 21 with six applications sent.

The committee to find a new director let two candidates through to the second round and pre-discussions took place. As a result of these discussions, the committee decided against advancing any of the candidates and considers the search a failure, the Government Office announced.

The Ministry of Social Affairs must now decide on how to proceed with the empty Health Board director seat. Until a new head is found, acting director Mari-Anne Härma will continue in the position, but she has said she would not like to be the director herself.

