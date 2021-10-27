Health Board: 525 hospitalized patients, 2,025 new cases, 6 deaths

As of Wednesday morning, 525 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospitals across Estonia and a record 2,025 new cases were recorded in the last day, data from the Health Board shows. There were six deaths.

There are 378 patients hospitalized in Estonia for a serious case of the coronavirus, of which 265 (70 percent) are unvaccinated and 113 (30 percent) are vaccinated. A total of 525 hospitalized patients have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, 147 are being treated for other illnesses.

In total, 10,155 tests were analyzed with the positive share at 19.9 percent. Of the new cases, 1,234 (60.9 percent) were unvaccinated and 791 (39.1 percent) had finished the vaccination process.

In total, 786,526 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 754,339 of them having already received their second dose. 7,805 vaccine doses were administered since Tuesday morning. There have been 25,397 booster doses administered in Estonia.

Estonia's rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 1,407.93, data from the Health Board shows.

There were six deaths, involving a 47-year old man, a 55-year old woman, a 67-year old woman, a 68-year old man, an 86-year old man, a 90-year old man. Two of these people were vaccinated. The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,483 people in Estonia in total.

525 total patients receiving treatment in hospital, 45 in intensive care

As of Wednesday morning, 525 people are receiving treatment in hospital with 24 under assisted breathing. There are 45 patients in intensive care.

A total of 10,155 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours with 2,025 returning positive and 8,130 negative – a positive rate of 19.9 percent. This marks a new record in Estonia, the previous record was recorded on March 10 with 1,957 new daily cases.

There have been 2,107,739 tests conducted in total since the start of March last year, with 186,530 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

161,620 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 50,622 (31.3 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 110,998 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

