Finance ministry wants to reduce cash-in-hand wages on building sites

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Construction work in Estonia (photo is illustrative). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Construction site employees must start carrying and clocking in and out of work with smart cards according to new legislation. It is hoped this will stop the payment of cash-in-hand wages which sees the state lose €28 million in taxes every year.

Siim Tamm, development specialist at the Tax Audit Department of the Tax and Customs Board (MTA), believes the situation should improve from 2023 onwards.

According to the draft legislation presented last week by the Ministry of Finance, a system for recording working time must be set up on large construction sites in 18 months time at the latest. In practice, this means each worker will be given a card that must be tapped when entering and leaving the site.

"The system forwards the information to the database created by the Tax and Customs Board, and then an automatic comparison and check would be carried out by us," said Tamm. A check can then be carried out on a company if the data does not match.

Tamm said it will not be immediately assumed a violation has taken place due to the data.

The Estonian Association of Construction Companies has been in favor of a similar system for several years. Union leader Indrek Peterson said the general contractor is responsible for both tax fraud and foreigners without a work permit at the site.

"But they may not see who specifically operates the site under a subcontractor and whether they have the right to be present at the site," Peterson said, adding better oversite is in the interests of honest businesses.

Before the law enters into effect, companies must buy a system that allows them to communicate with the Tax and Customs Board. The system will be needed on sites where construction will take at least 30 days and where 20 people or more work at the same time. There are between 600-700 construction sites that fit this critera in Estonia every year. In total, 13,000 building permits are issued each year.

Peterson said the threshold was set so that it is not too strict but that in future the rules may apply to smaller companies as well.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:46

Minister: Bar opening time restrictions will be lifted on Friday

13:27

Daily: Kallas sees Center too tainted to put up viable president candidate

12:54

Finance ministry wants to reduce cash-in-hand wages on building sites

12:23

Orchid rediscovered on Saaremaa after 120 years

11:49

Maternity wards still restricting access to fathers

11:11

Finance minister: OECD meddling in tax policy bad for small countries

10:47

Isamaa, EKRE submit no-confidence motion in defense minister Updated

10:47

Health Board: 86 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

10:26

Statistics: Industrial production volumes up by 17 percent

09:58

Former ministers: Estonia should not be shy in dealings with Finland

09:23

AK: Finland preparing to open borders for seaborne commuters

08:51

Statistics: Increase in foreign and domestic tourists in April

08:33

Estonian hurdler second over 400m in Turku, close to own PB

07.06

Study: Alcohol consumption, related deaths in 2020 up from prior year

07.06

Retro festival We Love The 90s to take place in July, Scooter to headline

07.06

Law experts: State should finance academic law education in one university

07.06

Ambassador to Finland: Labor migration situation wrong, unfair and tragic

07.06

Committee approves bill to terminate tax exemption for home loan interest

07.06

Conductor Tõnu Kaljuste to receive first Eri Klas scholarship

07.06

Estonian Alcohol and Soft Drinks Industry museum opens

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: