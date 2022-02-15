275,000 tax returns already submitted

Approximately 275,000 income tax returns have already been submitted across Estonia by Tuesday, the official day applications open. The tax office advises people to wait as there may be queues.

Annika Oja, head of the personal income and taxation service of the Tax and Customs Board, advised people not to all rush at once as the deadline is not until May 2.

This is especially directed at people who want to submit their forms in person as service hall queues are expected to be longer than average.

It is expected approximately 750,000 returns will be filed in the coming months.

The vast majority of people in Estonia submit their tax returns online. As the majority of information is prefilled it does not take long, however, information about rental income or money earned abroad needs to be entered manually.

For the first time this year, it will not be possible to log into the tax website using a bank link, Smart-ID, Mobile-ID or ID-card must be used instead.

"You must also re-authenticate yourself in the e-MTA [website] by submitting an income tax return via the Internet bank," Oja added.

Last year, the Tax and Customs Board refunded €196 million in overpaid income tax, while workers had to pay an additional €75 million.

Editor: Helen Wright

