Income tax return declaration to start next week

This year, income tax returns can be submitted to the Tax and Customs Board (MTA) from February 15 to May 2. According to the board, it is important that people remember that both foreign income and benefits from crypto-currency transactions must be declared.

Once again, long wait lines are expected and the board recommends not rushing the submission of the declaration and, where possible, to submit it electronically.

Annika Oja, personal income tax manager at the MTA said that it should be noted that from this year, it is not possible to access the board's e-service via a bank link, an ID card, Smart-ID or Mobile-ID is required.

When filling in the income tax return via the internet bank, you must re-authenticate yourself.

Returns of electronic declarations will start on February 25 and on paper submitters on March 18.

Oja said that it is important to stress that the speed of return does not depend on the time of submission and it takes about two weeks for one procedure.

The income tax return is pre-filled on the basis of data known to the MTA, which must be checked and, if necessary, corrected. For the third year in a row, the refundable income tax can also be donated to charity.

Almost all income tax returns have been submitted electronically so far
Evelyn Liivamägi, head of the MTA's tax department, said that the income received from the transfer of self-produced agricultural products has changed in taxation.

Income tax will also be recovered from the contributions of the third pension pillar, the activity of which increased last year. However, it can only be refunded from contributions made to one's own account, i.e. if, for example, a parent has paid money into a third pension pillar account made for a child, income tax will not be refunded.

Users of an investment account must declare the contributions made to and withdrawals from the account.

Liivamägi said that people often forget to declare income received from abroad, which is not pre-filled in the declaration and which must be declared regardless of whether income tax has been withheld abroad.

Liivamägi noted that transactions in cryptographic assets, which must be kept in mind when declaring income, have also intensified.

In the case of cryptographic assets, it is important that they are not taxed as securities but as assets. This means that a person cannot deduct losses from other transactions from the profits of one transaction.

The MTA reminds taxpayers that untaxed income such as rental income, online sales and income earned on platforms such as Airbnb and Bolt must be self-declared.

The board expects to see around 750,000 declarations submitted this year. Last year, the MTA refunded €196 million in overpaid income tax, and people had to pay a total of €75 million in income tax.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

